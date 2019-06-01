Derry City defender Conor McDermott joins Cliftonville on loan

DERRY CITY right back, Conor McDermott has joined Irish League outfit, Cliftonville on loan until January 2020.

The Northern Ireland U21 international becomes Cliftonville manager, Paddy McLaughlin's first summer signing as he looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of their Europa League campaign.

McDermott (21), who is contracted to Derry City until the end of the 2020 season, has struggled to establish himself in Declan Devine's starting XI this season after making his return from a hip operation last summer.

The Culmore lad joins fellow Derry men, Ryan Curran, Aaron Harkin, Niall Grace and Damien McNulty at Solitude.

A statement on the Cliftonville club website confirmed the deal:

It read: "Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the loan signing of Conor McDermott from Derry City.

"The 21-year-old defender is Paddy McLaughlin’s first close-season addition to the Reds’ squad and will soon link up with his new team-mates as preparations for the Europa League begin in earnest."

Meanwhile the North Belfast club also confirmed that goalkeeper, Declan Dunne has returned to Solitude following his own loan spell with Bluefin Sport Championship side Portadown, while defender Aaron Donnelly has signed a new contract.