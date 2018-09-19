Derry City dumped out of the FAI Cup by in-form Bohs

Derry City 1 Bohemians 3

DERRY CITY's hopes of a cup double came crashing down at a rain drenched Brandywell as Bohemians dumped Kenny Shiels' troops out of the FAI Cup at the quarter-final stage.

A Dinny Corcoran double in the second half proved the difference despite as Bohemians set up a semi-final clash with FAI Cup holders, Cork City at Dalymount Park on Sunday week.

Dan Casey put the Gypsies into a deserved lead just two minutes before the interval and Corcoran added a second just short of the hour mark as Derry looked dead and buried.

However, Derry striker, Ally Roy pulled one back for the home side on 63 minutes and substitute, Adrian Delap somehow missed from close range with two minutes of the tie remaining.

Bohs striker, Corcoran then sealed the win and the Dubliners' passage into the last four clash with the Rebels on Sunday, September 30th when he slotted into an empty net in the 93rd minute after Gerard Doherty saved superbly from the dangerous Daniel Kelly.

It was the third away victory for this resurgent Bohs side in the competition having previously got the better of First Division sides, Wexford and Galway and they will finally enjoy home advantage as they take on Cork at Dalymount in the last four.

Shiels had made two changes for the visit of the Gypsies with Gavin Peers replacing Dan Seaborne at the heart of the defence while Ally Roy returned at the expense of Aaron Splaine who dropped to the bench.

For Bohs, Darragh Leahy passed a pre-match fitness test having struggled with a groin injury and he came in for Paddy Kirk in the only change from the team which defeated Cork.

Bohs dominated the ball early on but Derry carved out the game's first chance on 11 minutes. Aaron McEneff evaded the challenge of Casey before spreading it wide on the right to Ronan Hale but from a tight angle his shot was turned behind at the near post by Shane Supple.

Doherty was called into action on 16 minutes when Keith Ward found Casey's run at the back post as the defender spun away from the City defence and his header back across goal needed to be punched clear by the City keeper.

City left-back Kevin McHattie lost his footing allowing Kelly in behind the home defence on 20 minutes and onto the end of Corcoran's pass but the winger dragged his shot wide of the far post.

It was a real let-off for the Candystripes and Kevin Devanney tested the reflexes of Doherty five minutes later with a 30 yard drive the City keeper parried behind for a corner.

Leahy's glancing header from Devaney's corner kick dropped narrowly wide of Doherty's left hand post with seven minutes remaining in the half.

When Peers conceded a needless corner kick on 43 minutes, Devaney's delivery was headed downward and into the net by Bohs' centre half, Casey as the Dubliners took a deserved lead into the break.

Derry keeper, Doherty produced an outstanding reaction save to palm away Corcoran's close range volley eight minutes into the second half to keep his side in the tie.

The home side were riding their luck but Casey should've done better from a free header when Keith Ward found him in space from another Bohs corner.

At the other end Peers rose highest from McEneff's corner and headed goalwards but Supple comfortably gathered.

Bohs added a second on the counter attack just before the hour mark as Kelly raced down the right flank before finding Corcoran in acres of space through the middle and the striker coolly slotted past Doherty from 12 yards.

Derry hit back four minutes later as Jamie McDonagh raced down the wing before sending a searching ball across the face of goal and Roy tapped in at the back post.

That proved to be Roy's last contribution as he was replaced by teenager, Adrian Delap which was met by a chorus of boos from the home support.

Ronan Hale's dipping effort on the half volley from 20 yards was acrobatically turned over the crossbar by the fingertips of Supple on 74 minutes as Derry desperately searched for an equaliser.

Kelly had a chance to seal the win on 88 minutes when JJ Luney sent him clean through on goal but Doherty came out to claim the ball at his feet.

Delap had a glorious chance to clinch a replay in the final minute when he got onto the end of McDonagh's cross but somehow hit the Bohs keeper with his effort from three yards.

And City were made to pay as Corcoran slotted into the empty net in the third of five minutes additional time after Doherty had saved superbly from Kelly to send Bohs into the semi-finals.

Shiels will now look ahead to Saturday's visit of Shamrock Rovers in the league and the City boss insists he hasn't given up the chase for Europe through their league positions, despite languishing in seventh spot.

Derry City: G. Doherty: J. McDonagh, D. Cole, G. Peers, K. McHattie; Ronan Hale, A. McEneff, R. Hale, B. Fisk (N. Low 64); D. Shiels (S. McNamee 82); A. Roy (A. Delap 64); Subs Not Used - E. Grimes, D. Seaborne, A. Splaine, E. Toal.

Bohemians: S. Supple; D. Pender (R Cornwall 70), D. Casey, I. Morris, D. Leahy; D. Kelly (E. Stokes 94), K. Buckley, JJ Luney, K. Devaney, K. Ward (O. Brennan 76); D. Corcoran; Subs Not Used - C. McCabe, D. Byrne, P. Kirk, R. Graydon.

Referee - Robert Harvey (Dublin)