Derry City fans 'deserve' better at home - insists Greg Sloggett

GREG Sloggett was frustrated to be held to a draw by St Pat’s on Friday night, insisting Derry City fans ‘deserve’ better at their home venue.

The Candy Stripes' supporters were treated to five wins from their opening seven fixtures at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this season but have hit a bit of a slump at the Lone Moor Road venue after a defeat to Bohemians followed by Friday’s 1-1 draw with the Saints.

Following the previous Friday’s outstanding comeback against Dundalk at Oriel Park, this latest display was a 'disappointing' one as Derry lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and were pegged back by a stunning strike from Lee Desmond on the half hour mark having taken a ninth minute lead through Barry McNamee.

Midfielder, Sloggett felt St Pat’s were intent on taking a share of the spoils on the night but claimed Derry City should really be winning their home matches.

They’ve only lost three matches at home - against the top three teams in the league - but Sloggett felt they should’ve notched up a fifth home win on Friday night.

“On our home patch we wanted to come out with three points tonight so we’re disappointed to come away with a draw,” said the former UCD man.

“That’s what you get with substitutions and they had a couple of men down injured - I’m not sure whether they’re happy to come up here and get a draw. “Picking up niggles on the pitch and going down to waste time, I’m not sure that was a tactic they had.

“Every game at home we feel we should be winning,” he added. “This is our home, our patch, our fans are here, unmitigated support and we deserve to give them three points every time they come here and that’s what we want to do. To only come away with a draw is ultimately a disappointment and we’ll try and make amends next week.

“St Pat's are coming on a tough journey to the Brandywell and can be happy with a point but we wanted all three points and have to be disappointed with ourselves.”

Sloggett welcomed the couple of days leave from training granted by Declan Devine last weekend and the Saxophone enthusiast put it to good use when enjoying the city's Jazz Fesitval.

It was a well needed break following a tough period of fixtures and he's refreshed and ready to tackle another difficult schedule of games in the coming weeks.

"Every week the games come thick and fast and we have another tough section coming up, so we have to get back on the road and start taking points again.

"We've had seven games in three weeks so Declan gave us the weekend off which was nice. I got out to enjoy the Jazz Festival so it was a nice couple of days off and everyone in the team warranted that after a tough couple of weeks. But we're back on the wagon again and we'll try drive on now."

City have another full week to prepare for their next fixture in Sligo next Saturday evening and Sloggett is confident they can clinch a first win in four matches.

"Every team is picking up points and every game is winnable for each team. That's what every team thinks coming into games just like ourselves so we'll go next week and see it as a game we can win.

"We see every game as a winnable game and its' not different away from home so we hope to go to Sligo and win."