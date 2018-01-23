DERRY CITY: ‘It’s good to be back’ - Nicky Low completes return to City

NICKY LOW promised Derry City supporters they haven’t seen the best of him as the Scottish midfielder looks forward to donning the red and white ‘Candy Stripes’ in the 2018 Airtricity Premier Division campaign.

The 26 year-old Greenock native met up with his City teammates yesterday morning ahead of the club’s four day pre-season trip to Dublin after agreeing a six month loan deal from Scottish Premier League outfit Dundee.

Low, who became a fans’ favourite in his first full season in League of Ireland football last year, will become a free agent in June when his current deal with Dundee expires.

While he refuses to make plans beyond his current City deal, he’s delighted to rejoin Kenny Shiels and is excited about playing at the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium after a disruptive 2017 campaign.

“It’s good to be back,” said a delighted Low who arrived in Derry on Sunday night. “We’ve been in talks a few weeks now so I’m just glad to get it done this week.

“I had a few offers after having a decent season last year and I just took my time to go over them and concentrated on what was best for me.

“When I left Aberdeen a few years back to go to Dundee, it didn’t work out with injuries and I was playing out of position. Sometimes you just don’t enjoy football and especially when I was injured. It just didn’t work out with Dundee and I came to Derry where I enjoyed my time and played regularly. The fans seem to like me too.

“I said to my agent when he was talking to clubs to stop and let’s get a deal with Derry done again because I knew Kenny was interested and that’s why it took a bit longer.

“I’m settled here and while there’s a few new signings I need to get to know, I know most of the lads and the people working at the club and I know the league.

“This year I feel there’s more to come,” he insisted. “Last year was the most games I’ve played in the one season, so it was good to get that experience again and hopefully I can kick on this year.”

Low’s only experience at Brandywell was playing for Aberdeen in the Foyle Cup Final against PSG as a 14 year-old when the Dons lost on penalties but he believes the new 3G surface will benefit Shiels’ young side.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Brandywell. I’ve not played a competitive game there so I’m really looking forward to that. The pitch is 3G so you can pass the ball well and it will suit us.

“It should be big for the community as well and all the fans and hopefully we get a big turnout this season for the home games. Hopefully the new Brandywell will get the fans back out.”

His arrival on Foyleside will provide a major boost to Shiels who lost the talented Barry McNamee to champions, Cork City in the close season.

And while the Scot was sorry to see the Ramelton man leave, he’s optimistic for the season ahead and is hopeful some of the new signings can fill the void.

“Baz was excellent for us and a quality player and I can’t wait to get a few kicks at him next season hopefully.” he joked. “He’s a big loss and a good lad. Kenny’s obviously signed a few decent players in the off season and hopefully they can come in and hit the ground running.

“It will take a few days to get to know them but hopefully we can kick on from there and replace Baz.”

The former Aberdeen midfielder was part of the Dons’ 2014 Scottish League Cup winning team, scoring one of the spotkicks in the penalty shootout win over Inverness at Parkhead, and he insists he’s as hungry as ever for silverware.

“Especially after winning the cup with Aberdeen in 2014 it gave me that buzz for it. You always want to win trophies. I want to add to my medals. One of the reasons I came here was to try and win a trophy. You want to be part of a successful team. I’m a winner and I want to win things. Hopefully by the time June comes we’ll be challenging which always helps when considering your next move.”