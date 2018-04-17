Derry City Ladies host champions Linfield

Derry City Ladies kick-off their 2018 Danske Bank Women’s Premiership campaign with a tasty encounter against champions Linfield Ladies at the Brandywell tomorrow night (KO 8pm).

The Ladies, who clinched the Championship title last season, know this season’s campaign is going to be much tougher which prompted manager Dan Nolan to start their pre-season preparations earlier this year.

“The girls are looking forward to the season ahead but to be honest we started pre-season early because we know that we have to adapt and adapt quickly,” said Nolan, “There will be a different pace to the game and different strengths in the Premiership.

“A lot of players playing in the Premiership are senior international footballers. We have a few internationals at underage level but nothing really at senior level so we know we are going to have to up our game this season.

“We came in early for pre-season this year and now all the work is done and we are ready for Wednesday.”

The Derry Ladies’ boss feels the chance to play at the newly refurbished Brandywell will aid his motivational job off the pitch with his aim for the season to keep the Ladies’ Premiership status for next season.

“I think it’s important, especially for me to have the Brandywell as an attraction to sign players,” he added.

“For me to say to a player ‘Come and play for Derry City’ but we are playing at Prehen doesn’t have the same ring to it as Brandywell Stadium.

“It’s important we are the senior ladies team in the city and therefore we should be using the best facilitates available. My target this season is to just stay in the Premiership,” he declared.

“I would be lying and fooling myself if I felt we would go in there and win the league this season.

“Realistically, we know we are underdogs this year and we know that every team is looking at us and thinking it’s three points for them but we’ll go into each match looking to do our very best and aiming to stay in the division.

“If we stay in the division I think we can build on it and then there’s no reason why, in three or four years time, we can’t be the ‘Linfield’ as such. There’s no reason we can’t become the team that everyone wants to beat.

“Lets be honest, no player wants to take a chance with a team that is just come up because they don’t want to take a chance, sign for us and go straight back down to the Championship. That’s why it’s important we attract the right players who are going to give their all and who want to be here so they can improve.”

The Blues, who are looking to win their third consecutive league title, start the season as favourites and Nolan knows how big a task his side has tomorrow evening.

“The tradition they have, thy team they have - in both mens and women’s football - they are always top of the league, or thereabouts every year. You have to expect a really tough battle against them,” he added.

“We are going to have to play them at some point so it’s maybe a good thing playing them at home first.”