Derry City paired with Dinamo Minsk in Europa League qualifier

DERRY CITY has been paired with Dinamo Minsk of Belarus in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

The draw was made in UEFA headquarters in Nyon Switzerland and the Candy Stripes were drawn at home against the Belarusians.

Kenny Shiels' men will host Dinamo Minsk at Brandywell Stadium on July 12th with the return leg at the 17,600 capacity Traktor Stadium on July 19th.

It's a second trip to Belarus for the Brandywell club in four years. Indeed, the last time Derry met opposition from Belarus was back in 2014 when Peter Hutton's side lost 6-1 over two legs in the second qualifying round.

Elsewhere in the draw, Shamrock Rovers were handed a daunting trip to Sweden to face AIK while Coleraine drawn away to Spartak Subotica of Serbia in the first leg and Dundalk have been drawn against Levadia Tallinn of Estonia.