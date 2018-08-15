Derry City’s Ben Doherty joins Glenavon

Derry City youngster Ben Doherty has joined Danske Bank Premiership side Glenavon, on loan for a season.

The 21-year-old, who still has another season to run on his current Derry contract, trains with his new team-mates later this evening and is hoping to be in Gary Hamilton’s squad for Friday night’s encounter at Newry City.

“If my clearance is through I would love to be involved, but we’ll have to wait and see,” confirmed Doherty.

“I feel, at my age, I need to playing matches and hopefully I get more game time at Glenavon.

“My deal is for a season with Glenavon, but Derry have an option to bring me back in January. At the minute I’m only focusing on training tonight and I’ll see then about trying to force myself into the squad.”

Doherty knows a few of his new team-mates having played with Joshua Daniels at the Brandywell and Mark Sykes at international level.

“I know a few of the boys at Glenavon, obviously I played with Josh at Derry and Mark Sykes with Northern Ireland U21s, so that will help me,” he said.

“Glenavon is a big club, they were in Europe this season and only a few season’s ago they won the Irish Cup, so I know that Gary (Hamilton) will want to keep on improving and pushing for European football next season and hopefully if and when I get my chance, I can help them do well again this season.”