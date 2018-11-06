Derry City seeking new General Manager to 'increase stability' at club

While the search for a successor to take over from Kenny Shiels continues at Brandywell Stadium, Derry City have also announced their intention to recruit a new General Manager during the close season as the club looks to increase stability off the field as well as on it.

The post is a clear indication the Board recognises the importance of managing the support and administrative structure of the club as much as the playing side of things.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the operational and financial management of the club and will assist the Board of Directors in further developing Derry City as a sporting entity, a business and as a community-centred organisation.

Applications are currently open for the post and will close on Friday 16 November.

Meanwhile the FAI announced yesterday that the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season will begin on Friday, February 15th and will end with the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final on Sunday, November 3rd.

The first game of the new campaign will be the President’s Cup between Dundalk and Cork City on either Saturday, February 9th or Sunday, February 10th.

Dundalk then begin the defence of their Premier Division title on the next weekend, while the First Division will kick off a week later on Friday, February 22. The mid-season break will take place from Saturday, June 15 through to Thursday, June 27. The official Fixture List for the 2019 season will be released on Wednesday, December 19th.