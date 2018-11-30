Derry City set to sign Ciaran Coll

DERRY CITY manager Declan Devine has confirmed that he hopes to have 12-14 players signed before Christmas.

Devine also acknowledged that one of those players could be Finn Harps left-back Ciaran Coll.

The talented defender, who last season celebrated 10 years with the Candy Stripes near neighbours, is expected to be Devine’s first new addition.

Coll, 27, played a major role in the Donegal men gaining promotion back to the Premier Division and will be a welcome arrival to what at the minute is a small Derry squad.

The City boss confirmed that the St Johnston man is a player that he would be interested in signing and he also stated that he hopes to strengthen his squad this weekend.

“Listen Ciaran Coll is very much on my radar. Look he’s 27, he has 10 years experience of playing League of Ireland football. He has been a captain in the League of Ireland for a very long time and he lives four miles from the Brandywell,” he insisted.

“I’m hoping to have three or four players at least done by this weekend, another three or four players done next weekend and by December 10th, we’ll have another three or four players signed, we are very much on the loan market as well.”

Devine along with his back-room team of Kevin Deery, Marty McCann and Paddy McCourt have been working around the clock in attempt to rebuild the squad for the 2019 season.

“Look to say that we spoke to a lot of footballers would be an understatement, but it’s all about getting the right type of people in. I would imagine we’ll have a squad of around 12 or 14 players in by Christmas with room around 5 or 6 players coming in after Christmas and join in during pre-season.

“My ultimate goal would to have between 12 and 14 players in by the next two weeks.”

Former Maiden City Soccer starlet David Parkhouse currently on-loan at Boston United from Sheffield United maybe another option.

The N Ireland U21 striker has worked with Devine before and would be following in his uncle Stephen’s footsteps if he joined.

“As I said before I want to get the right type of player who wants to play for Derry City. I have met so many footballers without making any offers because I have to see if they are the right fit," he added.

“I have met so many players the length and breath of Ireland it’s untrue. Every single one of us have all had 15 hour days since we have come and it has been all geared towards seeing if they are the right fit. If that player is the right fit then we’ll sit down and talk terms, but at the minute we are still seeing what we really, really want.

“We have various different markets in terms of where we can go. Between myself, Paddy, Marty and Kevin, we have a lot of contacts and because of that I would imagine in the next few days and weeks you’ll see a bit of action.

“We are going to gradually add to the squad and then the January Transfer Window brings a different option of player again.”