Derry City sign former Dundee United midfielder

DERRY CITY has signed former Hamilton and Dundee United midfielder, Grant Gillespie following his departure from Raith Rovers last month.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at New Douglas Park, making 239 appearances over 10 years with the senior side before joining Dundee United in January 2018.

He then joined Rovers last summer after his spell at Tannadice was cut short, but has now signed for the Candy Stripes on a one-year deal after a successful trial period.

Gillespie becomes Declan Devine's 22nd signing during the 2019 Airtricity League season and will bolster City's midfield as they look to secure qualification for the Europa League with just 11 games to go.