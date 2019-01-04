Derry City target Darren McCauley placed on transfer list

COLERAINE winger Darren McCauley has been placed on the transfer list after declaring his interest in joining Derry City.

The Derry native is hoping to play full-time football and with interest from both his hometown club and a host of other clubs both in the Irish League and League of Ireland, Coleraine has announced he is permitted to leave during the January transfer window.

The player has six months to run on his current deal with the Bannsiders and the club issued the following statement.

"Despite a lucrative contract being offered to him, he has decided that his footballing future lies elsewhere than The Showgrounds.

"Providing the interests of Coleraine FC are met, Darren will be permitted to leave the club during the January transfer window."

In an interview with the Journal, McCauley said he would be open to a return to Derry City but was still weighing up his options.