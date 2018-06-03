Derry City to sign Dean Shiels

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has confirmed that his son Dean, will join the club next month and he hopes to add a few more players to his squad.

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland international, who has played for Rangers, Kilmarnock and Dundalk, was released by Dunfermline Athletic last month and will sign a one and a half year deal with the Candy Stripes and is expected to link up with his new team-mates in the coming weeks.

The Brandywell gaffer, who since the start of the season has lost seven players from his squad - Conor Agnew, Armin Aganovic, Chris Turner, David Hopkirk, John Cofie, Nathan Boyle and Dapo Kayode - confirmed that two more additions will join the group next week.

"Dean is coming in July on a pre-contract and I have got two others that are coming towards the end of next week," confirmed the Derry boss.

"That’s three but I’m not naming names because others will dive in and take them. I don’t blame other clubs for that because that’s part of the game but I’m not going to name names."