Derry City to throw open doors to fans for training sessions

DERRY CITY manager, Declan Devine has promised to throw open the doors to the public for the club’s training sessions in a bid to build on his team’s connection with its fanbase.

Devine recognises how the hectic fixture schedule can place a financial burden on supporters of the Candy Stripes as they face two home matches in quick succession against Cork City, tonight, and against Bohemians on Monday night.

And while the Creggan man hopes for full houses at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for both games, he’s offered fans who can’t make both matches the chance to come and see how his team prepare for games.

“We understand money is going to be tight for a lot of people over the course of the four days and a lot of people can’t afford to go to two games,” said the City boss.

“We would also like to open the doors to the Derry public to feel free to come and watch us training. If you can’t afford to go to the match come along, bring your kids and watch us. Don’t hold back.

“If you’re going to pick a match, great. But it’s an open door at our club. If you want to come over watch our training, feel free because we’re all in it together.

“I totally understand if money is tight but when you watch the game back from Friday night and see the Brandywell filled to the rafters and not an empty seat available - it’s something special.

We were only hoping we could get to that but now we’re hoping to keep it going. The busier the stands are, the more chance we have of success because the supporters are really pushing the players on to do those miles.

“The connection between players and supporters is phenomenal and the respect the players have for the support is incredible.”