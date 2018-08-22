Done deal: Rangers announce signing of NI striker Kyle Lafferty

Rangers have announced the signing of centre-forward Kyle Lafferty from Hearts.

NI striker Kyle Lafferty

The Northern Ireland striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Steven Gerrard's men as he returns to the club for a second spell.

Lafferty, 30, won three league titles at Rangers, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups, having played 138 times for the Light Blues, scoring 38 goals.

He joins the Glasgow giants after just over a season with Hearts, for whom he made 45 appearances and scored 19 goals.

More to follow.