Done deal: Rangers announce Steven Gerrard as new boss

Glasgow Rangers have confirmed Steven Gerrard as their new boss, on a four-year deal, with the release of a statement on their official website.

Gerrard said: "I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition.

Steven Gerrard

"I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved."

Rangers said the club would make announcements on Gerrard's management team "in due course".

Chairman Dave King added: "We are delighted to confirm today that Steven Gerrard will become the next manager of Rangers.

"From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward.

"He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the club to the success we all desire.

"This a special day for our club, our fans and for Steven."

The club's director of football Mark Allen added: "From the moment we met with Steven to discuss this opportunity, we felt that his ambitions and desire to succeed equalled our own for the club.

"Make no mistake, Steven fully understands the demands that come with managing a club of this stature and we look forward to exciting times ahead."