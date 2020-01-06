Dream tie ‘special’ honour for Hanover captain Gary Topley after double cruciate nightmare

Having recovered to rebuild his career from cruciate injury on two occasions, it would be understandable for Gary Topley to count every game a gift.

However, the 30-year-old will look back on walking out against Cliftonville as Hanover captain as special by any measure.

Saturday’s Irish Cup tie matched expectations in terms of the result as on-song Cliftonville cruised into a 5-0 lead by the break before marching past the lowest-ranked side in the fifth-round draw with a final 6-0 tally.

Topley came into the match able to draw on a previous appearance at Solitude against Cliftonville in a pre-season friendly for Portadown during the early stages of a promising career cut short by injury.

Even that small measure of past experience was a level shared by few of his team-mates - a fact relevant to the chasm between the clubs across the first half.

Hanover managed to head back to Portadown drawing comfort from a 1-0 second-half deficit alongside the memories of making club history by lining out alongside the domestic game’s biggest names on one of the greatest days in any Irish League calendar.

“It was massive for our club to be involved in the fifth round of the Irish Cup, a brilliant day overall and a reward for the hard work put in,” said Topley. “It was great to see the mascots and young players on show at half-time, not to mention our biggest ever number of supporters.

“My first cruciate injury came as a teenager with Portadown reserves then the second in 2014 playing for Hanover, actually in the Irish Cup.

“At the time many people had doubts, including myself, that I would ever play another game.

“So to walk out for Hanover as captain in the Irish Cup fifth round against Cliftonville at Solitude was a special moment, an absolute honour and a real privilege.”

Topley had a first-hand view of a Cliftonville side ranked at present as the finest in Northern Ireland.

“Nerves played a part then conceding those early goals knocked the stuffing out of us, with our heads certainly down going into half-time,” said Topley. “But Steven Hyndes and the rest of the coaching team are always working hard to push us on and I felt we were outstanding in the second half in terms of sticking to the original gameplan.

“Quality players will punish you for any lapse and Cliftonville were brilliant, the movement off the ball was something else.

“You would try to track your runner but they are technically so good and from one second to the next it was all about the interchange and rotation.

“I thought our goalkeeper Matthew Shortt was outstanding but every strike seemed to find the corner.

“Cliftonville have put big numbers up in the past against Premiership teams so we look on the second half as an achievement that helped redeem some of the problems of the first.

“Overall, it’s a quality squad here at Hanover and the experience of today can only help us at our level.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Harney (Ives, 46), R.Curran, Foster, Wilson, Doherty (Casey, 54), Gormley (Rocks, 51), Maguire, A.Donnelly, McCurry.

Subs (not used): Dunne, Breen, Bagnall, McMenamin.

HANOVER: Shortt, McIvor, Megaw, A.White (Taylor, 63), Topley, Marsden (Gould, 46), McClelland (Douglas, 46), Richardson, Rees, Whitten, Brown.

Subs (not used): N.White, Stewart, Kerr, McKinney.

Referee: Diarmuid Harrigan.