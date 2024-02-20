Dundela will be unable to play Premiership football due to the size of the pitch at Wilgar Park. Picture: Northern Ireland Football League

The development means the Duns, who are flying high at the top of the Playr-Fit Championship, will not be able to gain promotion to the Sports Direct Premiership next season.

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) requires - under the Joint Ground Criteria - that pitches should be at least 60 metres wide to gain a Premiership and promotion licence.

However, the pitch at Wilgar Park fails to meet that criteria by around four-and-a-half metres and despite asking NIFL for dispensation due to hosting top-flight opposition in Cup competitions and other ground improvements such as floodlight upgrades and new spectator stands, it was rejected by the powers-at-be.

The development means that if Dundela win the Championship, the next highest-placed team with a promotion licence will play the team who are bottom of the Premiership across a two-legged play-off.

Furthermore, if Dundela or another team without a promotion licence wins the Championship, whoever finishes 11th in the top-flight - currently Ballymena United - would completely avoid a relegation/promotion play-off at the end of the season.

The Championship title race continues to be full of excitement as leaders Dundela, Bangor, Portadown and fourth-placed Institute are all separated by seven points.