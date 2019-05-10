Dungannon Swifts ace Jarlath O’Rourke joins Crusaders

Crusaders had made their second signing of the week bringing in Jarlath O’Rourke from Dungannon Swifts on a two year contract.

The defender told the Crusaders website: “I am ready to start a new challenge in my football life. I am looking forward to joining up with the lads already and anyone can see how professional and successful they have been over the last number of years and I want to be part of that.

“I have belief that I can help Crusaders push on to plenty more in both domestically and in Europe and I hope to repay the faith that manager Stephen Baxter has shown in signing me. I have thought long and hard about this but I know I made the right decision

“Can I just put on record my thanks to everyone at Dungannon Swifts for everything they have done for me and they are the reason I am where I am today.”

Stephen Baxter added: “I feel I have just got one of the best and exciting players in the Premiership.

“His vision and tenacity is exactly what I am looking for and he will challenge those who we already have as he becomes part of the squad.

“We are building at Seaview for the future and this lad and our other new signing Chris are exactly what we need to up another level.”