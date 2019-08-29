Dungannon Swifts bring in Ross Redman and Sean Noble

Dungannon Swifts have completed the signings of Ross Redman and Sean Noble.

Redman joins the Swifts after he was placed on the Transfer list at Glentoran FC.

The defender had spent the last three seasons at The Oval, making 104 first team appearances, after signing from Portadown FC in June 2016.

Noble makes the switch to Stangmore Park after spells with Ballinamallard United and most recently Ards.

He suffered a bad injury to his ACL in the second game of last season which ruled him out for a year so he is chomping at the bit to get started with the Swifts.

“I’m raring to go at Dungannon as I have been out injured for a year. I got injured in the second game of the season against Glentoran which was a set back but my main aim is to get myself back fit and scoring goals when given the opportunity,” he told the club website.

“The style of football attracted me to the Swifts as they like to play an expansive, attacking game but also keeping it tight at the back. I like to run in behind defenders and with the quality of passers that Dungannon possess in the midfield will only benefit me scoring goals.”

Redman is also looking forward to getting started with Dungannon.

“I’m delighted to sign here, it’s a great club and you can see from the start of the season that there is a lot of quality here,” he said.

“Luckily enough I have already played with a lot of the players in the squad so hopefully its going to be very easy settling in with the lads and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Boss Kris Linday is delighted to have brought the duo to the club.

I’m delighted to get Ross and Sean signed and over the line,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them both and seeing them both in Dungannon Swifts jerseys.”

Meanwhile, Ballymena United have completed the signing of forward Aaron Burns.

Burns was released from his contract at Coleraine last week by mutual consent after 18 months at the club.