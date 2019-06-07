Dungannon Swifts capture keeper Sam Johnston from Ards

Goalkeeper Sam Johnston has agreed a three year contract with Dungannon Swifts.

The keeper joining the Swifts from Ards FC where he has been exceptional on many occasions between the posts.

Having spent the last two seasons with Ards, Johnston wanted to continue playing in the Premiership.

“I am really happy to sign for a Club like Dungannon Swifts.

“It’s been a long process to get my name on the piece of paper but I would just like to put on record my thanks to both Chairmen, Brian Adams (AFC) and Keith Boyd (DSFC), for helping to get it all sorted, so I could come here to Dungannon.

“Dungannon is a real family Club and every time I come here, I’ve always had a good experience of people around the Club.

Swifts manager Kris Lindsay is delighted to have the keeper on board.

“I am delighted to get Sam over the line, he’s the best young goalkeeper in the League. He’s still only 22 but he’s got a lot of experience behind him and a lot of top performances.

“I am very happy to get him on board, he can only get better with age. To secure him on a three year deal gives him plenty of stability as a player but also as a club gives us that stability in a position where we needed it.

“It’s a signing that we are looking to build the club around, young, hungry players, who can improve and who can also hit the ground running. We want to mix them in with the experience that we already have here at Dungannon. Sam fits that build perfectly and I’m expecting big things.”