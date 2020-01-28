Dungannon Swifts confirm double capture

Dungannon Swifts have boosted their squad with the double capture of Guillaume Keke, from Carrick Rangers and defender Francis Brennan, from Loughgall.

Swifts boss Kris Lindsay is delighted to bring the duo to Stangmore Park before the window closes on Friday.

“They both bring a wealth of experience with them having both played in the league for a number of years," he told the club website.

"Obviously Fra has had an excellent start to the season with Loughgall in the championship. Now he is relishing the opportunity to step back up to the premier league.

"He brings a lot of quality with him, and will add a lot of quality to the squad. He is a also a great character in the changing room which is always a positive. I’m looking forward to getting working with Fra.

"Keke I’ve known a long time. He’s something different in the forward area that we don’t have at this moment in time, but he’s also a quality player who has a big strong physical presence, but he can also play.

"He will give us an extra dimension going forward between now and the end of the season.”

The former Ards and Cliftonville front man is looking forward to getting started with the Swifts.

“I am happy to have signed for Dungannon Swifts, I really like it here at the Club," said Keke.

"Obviously I know Kris from playing with him and he convinced me to come to Dungannon as he talks about football.

"I played in all the games at Carrick but I felt that my chances may become limited as they recently signed Darren Murray and I just want to play.

"I really wanted to come to Dungannon and show everyone what I am about. It is a nice Club. When I played against Dungannon, I always liked the way they played football, it’s one, two touch football. That’s what I like, that’s obviously what I want.

"I think I scored my ‘prettiest’ goal against Dungannon, so here’s hoping I score lots for Dungannon instead. The fact Dungannon play in blue, just like France, is just a super added bonus!”

Brennan is thrilled to be back at Stamgmore Park again.

He said: “I’m back and it’s honestly great to be back! The last time I left, it was sort of very rushed and looking back, it was probably the wrong decision on my behalf.

"I’m just delighted to get back in, and it’s good to see there are still a lot of familiar faces around the Club and actually the town! I’m pulling into the garage tonight, and it’s still the same guy behind the counter in the petrol station!!

"Whenever I left I obviously left the Premier League and went down to Portadown for a challenge, and it was harder than I expected in the leagues.

"Any player in the country will have the ambition of playing as high up as possible. Whenever the opportunity arose to come back to Dungannon, I just felt like I couldn’t turn it down.

"Any player in the Country, coach or manager, who says they don’t want to be involved at the highest level, would be lying to you. Any one with ambition that’s where you want to be and need to be!

"Playing at Dungannon when I was part of different teams, it felt weird because I have such a close connection to the Club. However, it is a game and regardless of who I am playing for, whenever you step over the line, I want to win.

"Even though I probably wanted to playing for Dungannon, as most recently as the Mid Ulster Cup semi-final for Loughgall, it was still good to win and go on to the final.

"Right now, I’m really looking forward to getting back playing with Dungannon!”

Elsewhere Ballymena United have confirmed that Declan Carville has left the club to rejoin Newry City AFC.