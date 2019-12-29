Dungannon Swifts confirm double exit 'with immediate effect'

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed exits by two members of the club's backroom team.

Assistant manager Chris Wright and first-team coach Peter Kennedy have both "left the club with immediate effect".

A club statement read: "Dungannon Swifts FC can confirm that Assistant Manager Chris Wright and First Team Coach Peter Kennedy have left the club with immediate effect.

"Chairman Keith Boyd would like to thank both Chris and Peter for their hard work and commitment to the club during their time with Dungannon Swifts.

"We wish them all the best with their future careers."

Both Wright and Kennedy were brought to the club last year by boss Kris Lindsay to form his management team.

The Swifts lost to Crusaders on Saturday by 5-0 and sit five points clear of the Danske Bank Premiership relegation zone but with a game in hand over both Institute and Warrenpoint Town.