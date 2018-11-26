Dungannon Swifts deserved the win says Corey McMullan

Dungannon midfielder Corey McMullan felt their win over Glentoran was another big result.

The 22-year-old was one of several players who impressed for the Swifts in Saturday’s victory at Stangmore Park.

Seanan Clucas secured the points with a well-taken header just before the hour mark.

It made it back-to-back home wins for Dungannon, who are now unbeaten in five.

McMullan felt the three points were fully deserved after outplaying Glentoran for most of the 90 minutes.

“We’re really pleased with the win today,” he said.

“We feel that the performances have been improving in the last few weeks and we’ve been trying to get a bit of momentum going.

“It’s important to be picking points up at home, and thankfully we did that today.

“We worked very hard for the whole game.

“I felt overall we were the more positive side and the better team, and thankfully we got the result in the end.”

Dungannon started the season poorly, and didn’t record a first league win until the end of September.

They then went another five Danske Bank Premiership games without victory, until beating Institute on November 10.

However, McMullan believes that results have not told the full story of Dungannon’s season.

“At the start of the season we didn’t feel we were playing particularly badly,” he said.

“It was just that wee things weren’t going for us but we knew that if we kept going and kept working hard that things would start to turn.

“We’ve picked up some really good results - even some of the draws, such as away to Ballymena, and at Cliftonville in the cup in midweek, where we held out.

“Hopefully we will start to turn some of those draws into wins, and if we do we’ll move up the table in no time.”

Dungannon have now won two home league games in a row, having also beaten Institute here.

Boss Kris Lindsay was pleased with how they followed up their midweek League Cup win over Cliftonville.

“I challenged the boys before the game - can we win back-to-back home games in the league and can we continue on from Tuesday night,” he said.

“We wanted to put in another performance at home, and to be fair I thought we did that.

“Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. We kept the ball well, created chances, and dealt with anything they tried to throw at us.”

While Dungannon’s form has improved, the reverse can be said of Glentoran.

They haven’t won in five in the league, losing four of them.

Boss Ronnie McFall feels they haven’t got the results they deserve in some games, but admitted this wasn’t one of them.

Asked if he was disappointed, he said: “That’s an understatement. I thought we were shocking from start to finish.

“We can’t have any complaints with the result. Dungannon deserved to win.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Moore, Lowe, Hegarty, Armstrong, O’Rourke, Wilson (Hutchinson, 46), Clucas, McMullan, Teggart, Patton (O’Carroll, 72), McElroy

Subs not used: Dykes, Harpur, Burke, Campbell

GLENTORAN: Morris, Kane, Birney, Gallagher, Redman, Herron (Gordon, 79), Kerr, Crowe, Pepper, McDaid, Allen (O’Neill, 73)

Subs not used: Nelson, McMahon, Davidson, Ferrin, McCarthy

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)