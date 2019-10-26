Dungannon Swifts’ Kris Lindsay staying positive for Cliftonville trip

Dungannon Swifts may only have secured a single clean sheet this season but manager Kris Lindsay has his focus on searching for an increased attacking threat.

The Swifts have suffered an October horror show with three consecutive league defeats before this weekend’s visit to Solitude.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin.

September’s scoreless draw at Larne may mark something of a blueprint for the Swifts going into another tough away test.

But, despite the run of results, Lindsay’s squad hit the road with the boss keen to adopt a positive approach to the current problems.

“We’ve got to find a balance between defence and attack, looking to tighten up at the back but still pose a threat at the other end,” said Lindsay. “For me, Cliftonville are flying under the radar to an extent this season compared to the focus on Coleraine, Linfield and Crusaders.

“We know the form Cliftonville have been in this season and the quality they enjoy, so expect an extremely difficult test.

“But, off the back of our own results, we must try to do something and avoid getting stuck in a horrible run of results.

“It is up to us to provide solutions, we must focus on a way to limit Cliftonville’s threat but look to be positive.

“Chances may be at a premium at the minute, so we have to make sure that we take advantage of those opportunities when they do arrive in games.”

Aaron Donnelly is aiming to build on Cliftonville’s defensive stability as the bedrock behind impressive progress.

No Danske Bank Premiership club can boast a defensive record superior to Paddy McLaughlin’s players heading into the weekend.

“We’ve worked hard in training to try and keep clean sheets and it’s been working for us of late,” Donnelly said on Cliftonville’s official club website. “We’ve kept three clean sheets in our last three league matches and won each of the games.

“We’ll aim to do it again against Dungannon and keep the run going.”