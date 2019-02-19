Dungannon Swifts: Paul McElroy views fresh focus key behind run to remember

Dungannon Swifts’ week to remember is a reward for almost two months of renewed focus.

Defeat of defending Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders, Irish Cup joy away to Glenavon and a thrilling home league success on Friday night by 4-3 against Warrenpoint Town arrived across seven thrilling days.

However, Paul McElroy has revealed the rejuvenated form can date back to home truths in the aftermath of a December defeat to struggling Ards.

“We lost to Ards after Boxing Day and all the players spoke after the game about how they felt,” said McElroy. “We were in trouble but ever since then it’s been positive vibes about the place.

“The boys coming in have been superb, everyone’s playing a part and there will be rotation but we are more than capable of dealing with whatever comes our way.

“We have not set ourselves any targets, just always try to pull back teams above us and see where it takes us.

“We just look forward to the next game.

“If you watch the games from Christmas on, we play a lot of counter-attack, we suck teams in then hit on the break.

“We are getting results doing that, so have to be happy.”

Seven wins and a single defeat within that post-Ards sequence of nine tests across league and cup have left Kris Lindsay’s Swifts flying high in seventh following Friday.

“We know the performance level wasn’t anywhere near the standards we’ve set but it’s the result that was important tonight,” Lindsay told the official Dungannon Swifts social media account following that dramatic win. “To go 2-0 down and sit 2-1 at half-time, we asked the boys to come out and show character to get back in the game.

“Warrenpoint scored in the first five minutes and Alex Moore’s made three world-class saves to keep us in the game.

“After that we got another one back and then it was us pushing, in the ascendancy.

“I’m absolutely delighted with everyone all over the park.”