Dungannon Swifts rally to comeback win over Warrenpoint Town

Dungannon swifts 4 Warrenpoint town 3

Dungannon made it three wins in a week with a super comeback that left Warrenpoint stunned.

The Co Down side raced into a 2-0 lead at Stangmore Park, and led 3-1 in the second half.

But Dungannon completed the comeback through an own-goal, and efforts from Daniel Hughes and Mark Patton.

Warrenpoint made a dream start with a goal after seven minutes.

Daniel Wallace picked the ball up just outside his box and ran the length of the pitch before slotting a low shot into the bottom corner.

Dungannon, who had beaten Crusaders and Glenavon in recent days, tried to respond, and a free-kick from Jarlath O’Rourke flashed dangerously across goal with no-one there to get a touch.

And it got worse for Kris Lindsay’s side when they conceded a second goal in the 26th minute.

The ball came to Deane Watters, who was soon under pressure, but it broke to Mark Griffin, who scored with his left foot.

Dungannon really needed a response, and they got it in the 37th minute.

It was all down to Rhyss Campbell, who won the ball and cut into the box, before pulling it back to Patton, who scored from close range.

It finally jolted the Swifts into action, and they twice came close to levelling.

A lobbed effort from Hughes was just over, then Town goalkeeper Jared Thompson made a double save to deny Oisin Smyth and Hughes.

Warrenpoint came so close to re-establishing their two-goal lead in first half stoppage time.

Watters played a fine through ball to release Griffin, but his low shot was aimed straight at Alex Moore.

The Swifts goalkeeper saved from Watters early in the second half, then denied Philip Donnelly when he was through on goal.

But he was beaten for a third time in the 52nd minute as Warrenpoint regained their stranglehold on the game.

Donnelly held off a defender and rolled it across to Watters, who fired it high into the net.

Dungannon, though, were not done, and were handed a route back into the game in the 55th minute.

Patton crossed and Hernany Macedo Marques turned it into his own net to make it 3-2.

Hughes, against his old club, came so close to levelling, but his fine strike was turned over by the goalkeeper.

Hughes did get on the scoresheet in the 71st minute when he levelled.

The ex-Warrenpoint man got his foot to a through ball and, with the goalkeeper rushing out, lifted the ball over him.

And Dungannon sensationally took the lead, making it 4-3, in the 79th minute.

Goalkeeper Jared Thompson tried to punch Paul McElroy’s cross clear, but it deflected in off Patton’s head.

Late on Anto Reilly was sent off for the visitors when he was shown a second yellow.

DUNGANNON: Moore, Teggart, Dykes, Armstrong (Ferrin, 48), O’Rourke, Campbell, Smyth (Lowe, 46), Clucas (Hutchinson, 46), Patton, McElroy, Hughes

Subs not used: Moran, McGinty, Marcal, Gallagher

WARRENPOINT: Thompson, Foster, Marques, Reilly, Wallace, Scannell, Kelly (O’Sullivan, 63), Lynch, Watters, Griffin (Duffy, 69), Donnelly

Subs not used: Turker, Hughes, Lynch, Young

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)