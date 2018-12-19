Dungannon Swifts Ryan Harpur to join Ballymena United at end of season

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has announced that Ryan Harpur has agreed terms to join the Sky Blues at the end of season.

The midfielder has been a regular for the Swifts for a number of season and led them to their BetMcLean League Cuo win last season.

Manager Jeffrey said: “Ryan is a player that Bryan and I have admired for some time.

“So we went through the proper procedures, spoke to Kris Lindsay and with Dungannon’s permission and knowledge we are very pleased to confirm that we have agreed terms with him.

“Ryan is absolutely delighted to be joining Ballymena United,” Jeffrey said to Ballymena United Facebook page.