Dungannon Swifts' Seanan Clucas delighted with big win at Institute

Dungannon Swifts captain Seanan Clucas admits he's on track for the goalscoring record, which he has set himself this season, after scoring in their win at Institute.

The ex-Derry City midfielder was a happy man leaving the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last night, after their hard fought 3-1 win over Stute.

Dungannon Swifts' Seanan Clucas gets away from Institute midfielder Aaron Jarvis.

Clucas was delighted that he headed home his second goal in as many games, but conceded the three points for Kris Lindsay's men was more pleasing for him, as they go into this weekend's home encounter against Glentoran still unbeaten.