Dungannon Swifts sign Michael Carville

Dungannon Swifts have signed striker Michael Carville, on loan from Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders, for the remainder of the season.

Swifts manager, Kris Lindsay, has moved swiftly to secure the signing of Carville, ahead of the transfer window closing tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Carvill is an experienced Irish League player having spent seven years with Linfield, where he was part of three double-winning sides. He then signed for Crusaders in June 2015 where he went on to win two Premiership titles and a Country Antrim Shield.

"I am delighted to get Michael on loan to the end of the season. When I became aware that a player of his quality and experience was potentially available, I jumped at the chance to sign him," stated Lindsay.

"He has bags of experience and undoubted ability, he will add massively in the forward areas. I’m excited to get working with him and seeing his quality shine through in a Dungannon shirt.”

The ex-Linfield man was delighted to have completed the move.

“I am obviously looking for a new challenge. Dungannon Swifts is a great club, I know a lot about them. Great facilities, great set up, new manager, fresh ideas and something to look forward to for me. I can’t wait to get involved.”