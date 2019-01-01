Dungannon Swifts torment Glentoran at The Oval

GLENTORAN 2 DUNGANNON SWIFTS 4

It was another day of torment for Ronnie McFall’s Glentoran – this time humiliated by Dungannon Swifts at the Oval!

Dungannon's Daniel Hughes pictured after scoring in the win over Glentoran at the Oval

The fallen East Belfast giant now haven’t won in 12 games, dating back to October 27 and, on the evidence of this performance, that doesn’t look like ending soon.

They travel to Crusaders in the Irish Cup on Saturday – hardly a journey they’ll be relishing.

McFall and his boys were booed off at the finish by their frustrated fans and how could blame them?

In In contrast, Kris Lindsay’s Dungannon Swifts brought in the New Year in style – it was their first win under the shadow off the Shipyard since March 2013.

Although it started well for the Glens when Steven Gordon shot them into a first half lead, it was all down hill after that.

Daniel Hughes levelled before Seanan Clucas, Mark Patton and Paul McElory piled on the agony with further goals.

John Herron did reduce the deficit near the finish, but by then, the game was done and dusted. ,

Looking lively and bright, it was Glens who started well with Herron’s clever back-heel sending Ross Redman free and, when the defender tried his luck with a dipping 25-yarder, it flashed inches over the top.

Then, on 19 minutes, a clever link involving Dylan Davidson and Herron created a good chance for the usually lethal Curtis Allen, but he could only pull his shot wide.

The visitors were always dangerous on the counter-attack and Morris had to be alert on 26 minutes, getting a telling glove to a wicked, teasing corner kick from Mark Patton.

Allen thought he had broken the deadlock six minutes before the break when Redman’s free kick was flicked on by Calum Birney, but the striker had strayed into an offside position and his excellent finish was scrubbed.

But the home fans at last had something to cheer on 42 minutes when Herron charged clear on the right and, when the midfielder drilled in a low cross, Gordon simply had to apply the finishing touch.

Incredibly, the lead lasted merely two minutes. Dougie Wilson’s deep cross was gobbled up by Hughes and even though he appeared to be at an impossible angle, he managed to squeeze the ball in at the near post, much to the amazement of Morris.

The Swifts struck again on 54 minutes. Ally Teggart’s deep cross was met by Clucas and he header appeared to come off Garrett before trickling over the line.

And, it got even worse for Glentoran when Garrett was robbed by Clucas wide on the left. Having picked out the unmark Teggart, the midfielder completely miscued his shot, but it fell invitingly for Patton, who rammed into the roof of the net.

McElroy piled on the agony by hitting the fourth – a great solo effort after Patton’s shot had been blocked.

The fans were already streaming away when Herron reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining – it was of little consolation for both McFall and his weary troops.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Garrett (O’Neill 60), Birney, Herron, Allen, Davidson (Gallagher 78), Kerr, Pepper, Crowe, Gordon, Redman.

Unused subs: Nelson, McMahon, Henderson, Ferrin, McCarthy.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Addis, Hegarty, Wilson (Smyth 81), Armstrong, Clucas, Hughes (Laffery 86), McElroy, Teggart, O’Rourke, Patton (Hutchinson 79), Lowe.

Unused subs: Dykes, McGinty, Burke, Campbell.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey.