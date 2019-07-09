Dylan King signs on at Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay has bolstered his defensive options with the signing of Dylan King.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Stangmore Park following his release from Coleraine.

Tyrone man King, who also played for Glenavon, is pleased to have joined the Swifts.

“A big influence for me to come to Dungannon is obviously Kris," he said.

"I worked with him at Glenavon. We had a great relationship in the past and hopefully that can carry on through here at Dungannon.

"I just really want to get my foot in the door, get a starting place and nail down a shirt. Hopefully I will kick on from there as I’ve been in and out of the team at the last two clubs I have been at.

"I want to concentrate on getting regular games and cut out any silly mistakes, trying to improve my consistency.

"Forming good relationships with the players around you at centre half is also important, especially with the goalkeeper, these are things I plan to work on to improve my own personal game.

"My main aim is to enjoy the season with Dungannon and see where it takes us.”

Swifts boss Lindsay is thrilled to work with King again.

"I am delighted to get Dylan over the line," he said.

"I’ve known Dylan for a while now since my time at Glenavon. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him at Glenavon and Coleraine but hopefully we will now give him that platform to play games of football and realise his potential.

"Dylan has got all the attributes to be a top, top centre half. It’s about playing games for Dylan and we can give him that opportunity.

"I’ve no doubts he will grow into be a good, good centre half. I am looking forward to working with Dylan."

Meanwhile, Dungannon have confirmed that defender David Armstrong, has been placed on the transfer list.