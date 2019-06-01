Dynamic defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson desperate for some silverware

Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have played a huge part in the team’s attacking threat this season but they would swap all of their assists to win the Champions League.

England defender Alexander-Arnold has laid on passes for 15 goals in all competitions, while Scotland captain Robertson contributed to 13.

Both broke Premier League assist records for defenders this season but Alexander-Arnold admits individual success means nothing in the grand scheme of things.

“Me and Robbo have a really good relationship on and off the pitch,” he said ahead of the final with Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

“It is not so much us talking about that, we know each other’s qualities and where we can improve.

“It is about in training pushing each other, and the lads pushing us, every single day to test us and take us to our limits.

“We recognise each of the other’s qualities and we try to play to those qualities. It is a good duo to be a part of. This season we have done so well with all the assists but we’d trade them all in for a little bit of silverware tomorrow.

“Hopefully we will be able to perform well and hopefully win the trophy and then it will all be worth it this season.

“Everything tomorrow is for us as a team to bring the trophy back to the fans back home.”

Both players featured in last season’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev. It is an experience both, like the rest of their team-mates, are keen to avoid but Robertson insists that game 12 months ago has no bearing on what happens on Saturday.

“The last final is irrelevant as we can’t go back and change it,” said Robertson.

“If you focused on games you got beat in we would struggle all the time. Last year was a horrible feeling after the game.