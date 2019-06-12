Electric Ireland Super Schools Football Festival is a huge success

With the Women’s World Cup attracting great attention, it’s no surprise there was extra football fervor at the annual Electric Ireland Super Schools Football Festival whick took place in Mallusk.

There were 314 matches played at the biggest female football participation event in NI. The initiative has been an annual event for the past five years where young aspiring female footballers compete in a 7 aside competition.

Partnering with the Irish FA, Electric Ireland - sponsor of women’s football in NI - has helped to boost the women’s game through its campaign, Game Changers.

The energy provider’s aim is to celebrate female football talent, help increase participation and shine a light on the 10,000 plus Game Changers who play football each week in Northern Ireland.

Una Lavery, Northern Ireland Marketing Manager Electric Ireland, commented: “It’s fantastic to see that the football game is beginning to get the attention it deserves. The Game Changers campaign is really having an impact at all levels.”

Through the #GameChangers campaign, Electric Ireland aim to inspire the next generation of female footballers and support the ambitious outreach to get more women playing football.”