England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties in Moscow.

The teams were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

Harry Kane fired England in front from the spot after 57 minutes minutes.

But Gareth Southgate’s side were pegged back in the 93rd minute as Yerry Mina headed home from a corner.

In the shootout Eric Dier scored the crucial final penalty after Jordan Pickford had saved from Carlos Bacca.