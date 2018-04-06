FOOTBALL: Rangers’ Josh Windass at risk of missing Old Firm cup clash with Celtic

Rangers boss Graeme Murty admits Josh Windass could miss their Hampden showdown with Celtic.

Windass was clattered into by Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre last weekend and has not trained since.

He now misses Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Dundee but, more worryingly for Rangers, Murty has revealed the 17-goal midfielder is also a doubt for next weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final clash with the Hoops.

Murty, who also said goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could sit out this weekend after missing training on Friday, said: “Josh isn’t available tomorrow unfortunately. He’s a bit tender at the minute.

“Cedric is a hefty guy and Josh felt that impact to his calf. It was 16 and a half stone of Kipre falling on his leg.

“I don’t know about next weekend as yet. It’s too soon to say.

“We’ll assess him over the weekend and see where he gets to.”

Rangers slumped for the third game running at Motherwell as defeats to Celtic and Kilmarnock were followed by the 2-2 draw at Fir Park. The result has raised fresh questions over this current line-up’s ability to compete for prizes.

“It’s been something I’ve been thinking about all week and it applies to my position as well,” said the manager after seeing his team fall three points behind Aberdeen in the race for second place. “I’m a firm believer that the pressure you feel representing this club is an absolute privilege.

“In my capacity or in the players’ capacity, it is a privilege to have that pressure on your shoulders to represent this club in the way we should do.

“We need to step up and take it.

“I believe I can and I believe the players can - but talk is cheap.

“You have to go and handle that pressure on a daily basis.

“We’ll see tomorrow when we kick off if we’re in the right mindset to go and do that.

“It takes big shoulders to fill a Rangers shirt and you have to be able to cope with playing in front of 50,000 people who demand high standards.

“That demand won’t go away.”