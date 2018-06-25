Paddy McNair: Sunderland star moves closer to Middlesbrough move

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair appears close to completing his move to Middlesbrough.

Reports suggest McNair has now agreed personal terms on a switch from Sunderland - with a medical planned for today.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has hailed the late season form of Paddy McNair

A fee was established last week, understood as around £5m for the versatile 23 year old.

Premier League-based Brighton were previously linked with McNair but finished frustrated at two rejected bids, with Stoke City also considered in contention.

McNair recently returned to club duty from Northern Ireland’s tour of Central America against World Cup-based Panama and Costa Rica. His performance against Panama attracted rave reviews.

McNair’s progress following a move from Manchester United in 2016 has been disrupted by injury issues, with playing time limited to 18 appearances last season - but four goals in his final five games - during Sunderland’s losing fight against relegation out of the Championship.

Sources indicated Middlesbrough had stepped away from a deal for McNair towards the end of last week due to disappointment the player reportedly remained on the radar of other teams despite an agreed fee between the two clubs.

However, it appears positive talks have reactivited McNair’s move.

McNair’s international colleague, Paul Paton, has completed a summer switch - having signed for Falkirk following his release from Plymouth Argyle.