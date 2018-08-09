Premier League fantasy football: 11 players flying below the radar who could prove useful additions

The News Letter's resident fantasy football expert Graeme Cousins - whose team at the mid-point of last season occupied a place in the top 100 out of nearly 5 million competitors worldwide - highlights 11 players with less than 10% ownership in the official FPL game.

While it's important to build a team with as many of the most selected players as possible (Salah, Aguero, De Gea, etc) it's also necessary to have a few players with low ownership to set your team apart from your competitors, and others to free up cash.

Have you thought of these players for your fantasy football team?

Here are some players that feature in less than 10% of teams picked so far which could prove useful additions:

1. Ben Foster (4.5)

Watford have strengthened defensively during the summer and have a decent run of games to start the season against Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace. At bottom club West Brom last year he still managed 10 clean sheets and 123 points.

2. James Tomkins (4.5)

Tomkins was Palace's top points scoring defender last season and is always a goal threat from set pieces. A cheaper alternative to Patrick Van Aanholt (5.5) and a more certain starter than Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4.0). He starts the season against newly-promoted Fulham.

3. Benjamin Mendy (6.0)

Having missed most of last season with injury Mendy will be intent on making up for lost time. He's not cheap and many will be put off be City's opener against Arsenal, but following their trip to the Emirates, City have an incredibly good run of fixtures against Huddersfield, Wolves, Newcastle, Fulham, Cardiff and Brighton. Might as well get him on board sooner rather than later.

4. Sean Morrison (5.0)

Cardiff are notoriously hard to break down and under Neil Warnock they will start the campaign doggedly. Morrison is also a goal threat having scored seven goals from defence last season. Might be worth having on the bench to see how early fixtures against Bournemouth and Newcastle pan out.

6. Bernardo Silva (7.5)

Guardiola has been gushing in his praise for the Portuguese midfielder in pre-season and the Community Shield. A sure fire starter and a relatively cheap route into the Man City midfield until Sterling and De Bruyne are phased back into action.

7. Diogo Jota (6.5)

A scorer of 17 goals for Wolves last season, Jota who came from Atletico Madrid is a midfielder who plays in a very advanced role. 6.5 is a lot to spend on a newly promoted player but of all the ex-Championship assets, he could be the biggest star.

8. Alexis Sanchez (10.5)

There's an extremely good chance Sanchez could start up front against Leicester on Friday night and he's shown signs in pre-season he could click into gear for United this year. A risk worth taking, but if it doesn't work out his 10.5 can be put to use elsewhere in midfield when De Bruyne or Hazard return to action.

9. Tom Cairney (5.0)

The Fulham captain and Scottish international has all the traits needed to make the step up to the Premier League. Chips in with the odd goal and a good choice to come off your bench.

10. Josh King (6.5)

King looks raring to go judging on his pre-season form and a home fixture against newly promoted Cardiff could see him score big points on the opening day. A slightly cheaper alternative to the very popular Zaha (7.0) and Arnautovic (7.0) who both come up against Liverpool in their opening two games.

11. Alvaro Morata (9.0)

Bear with me on this one. The much-maligned striker still managed 122 points last time out due largely to his strong start to the season. His first game is against Huddersfield and his price has dropped considerably from last season. He appears to be Chelsea's only option up front right now and manager Sarri will desperately want to win his first game in charge. Could Morata be the hero?