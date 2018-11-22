Premier League LIVE: Manchester United star keen on Real Madrid move | Chelsea join race for defender | Manchester City's Sancho option Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Manchester United star interested in Real Madrid move, Chelsea join race for centre-back and Manchester City have Sancho re-signing option Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Marcus Rashford is open to Real Madrid move. Premier League LIVE: New deal for Chelsea star? | Liverpool and Manchester United target for sale | Real Madrid target Manchester City starlet