Northern Ireland's Craig Cathcart was pleased that they got off to a winning start to their qualifying campaign.

Goals from Niall McGinn and Steven Davis sealed a 2-0 win for Michael O'Neill's side against Estonia on Thursday night before taking on Belarus at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Sunday night.

Northern Ireland players celebrate the win against Estonia

Watford defender Cathcart was delighted to get their campaign off to a winning start,