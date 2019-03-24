EURO 2020: Player Ratings for Northern Ireland versus Belarus

Northern Ireland on the attack against Belarus
News Letter Sport gives it's player ratings for Northern Ireland's game against Belarus in Belfast.

A late Josh Mageenis strike secured a 2-1 win for the hosts as they seal win in their two group matches after a 2-0 win against Estonia on Thursday night.

Bailey Peacock Farrell:Played well and had no chance for Belarus goal. Made great stop at the death to give his side the three points. 7

Jamal Lewis: Lively and linked up well with Jones on left hand side. 7

Jonny Evans: Calm and composed as always and took his goal in the first half well.8

George Saville: Worked hard in first half and was tireless througho

Niall McGinn: Put a shift in on the right and was busy. 7

Steven Davis: Glides across the turf and never gives the ball away. Great servant. 8

Kyle Lafferty: Threw himself about and attracted the attention of the referee. 6

Stuart Dallas:Few good deliveries in the first half and got about the park. 6

Jordan Jones: Lively in first half and looked to get involved. Looked to take on defender. 7

Paddy McNair: Great shot in first half that was saved. Worked very hard for the cause. 7

Craig Cathcart: Steady and gets the job done. 7

Magennis for McGinn (67mins) - Did well and then scored the winner 8

Boyce for Lafferty (78mins) : Busy and tried to get involved 6

Ferguson for Jones 85mins): Worked hard but little time to have an impact. 6