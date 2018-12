The Euro 2020 qualifier between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland next year will be played in Rotterdam at the Stadium Feijenoord.

The encounter on October 10 will be Northern Ireland’s penultimate game in their Group C campaign.

The venue is home to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord and has a capacity of just over 50,000.

It will be the first time that the two countries have met in qualifying since October 1977.