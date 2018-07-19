EUROPA LEAGUE: Joe Gormley slots home penalty but Cliftonville suffer away exit

Joe Gormley slotted home an early penalty kick as Cliftonville held control over Nordsjaelland until half-time in Denmark.

However, the Europa League hosts fired home two second-half goals to finish in front on aggregate by 3-1.

Andreas Olsen’s goal at Solitude put Nordsjaelland on top in Belfast before Cliftonville hit the road.

Godsway Donyoh left it level on the evening with a goal on 58 minutes for the home team before Olsen wrapped up the tie seven minutes from the end of normal time.

Both scorers for Nordsjaelland found the net after joining play off the sidelines.

Jay Donnelly returned to the Reds line-up having missed the first leg.

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray also turned to recent arrivals Conor McMenamin and Ryan Curran in Denmark - the latter making a second start in Europe and the former off the bench.

Damien McNulty proved, once again, an unused substitute.

CLIFTONVILLE: Neeson, Ives, McGovern, C.Curran (Garrett, 84), Harney, R.Curran (McDonald, 64), Breen, J.Donnelly (McMenamin, 73), R.Donnelly, Bagnall, Gormley.

Subs (not used): Catney, Dunne, A.Donnelly, McNulty.