Europa League Play-off dates confirmed for Danske Bank Premiership

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed the dates for the end-of-season Europa League Play-offs, but there are a number of different scenarios.

Depending on the Irish Cup final result and the final league placings in the Danske Bank Premiership there could be three, four or five teams taking part.

If Crusaders win the Irish Cup and Glentoran finish in seventh position then four teams would compete in the play off.

i.e. Glenavon, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran

If Crusaders win the Irish Cup and Institute finish in seventh position then three teams would compete in the play off. In this event the highest ranked club (Glenavon) would receive a bye into the final.

i.e. Glenavon, Cliftonville and Coleraine

If Ballinamallard win the Irish Cup and Glentoran finish in seventh position then five teams would compete in the play off.

i.e. Glenavon, Crusaders, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Glentoran

If Ballinamallard win the Irish Cup and Institute finish in seventh position then four clubs would compete in the play off.

i.e. Glenavon, Crusaders, Cliftonville and Coleraine.

In the event of three or four teams playing the play offs will be played as follows:

Semi Final(s) - Tuesday, 7 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Final - Saturday, 11 May 2019 (kick-off: 5.30pm TBC)

In the event of five teams playing in the play offs will be played as follows:

6th v 7th - Tuesday, 7 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Semi Finals - Saturday, 11 May 2019 (kick-off: 3pm)

Final - Tuesday, 14 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

A further update will be provided following the conclusion of Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures.

NIFL have also confirmed the dates for the promotion/relegation play-offs for the Premiership and Championship.

Danske Bank Premiership Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs:

1st Leg - Friday, 3 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

2nd Leg - Monday, 6 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Note - The first leg shall be played at the ground of the NIFL Championship Club whilst the second leg shall be played at the ground of the NIFL Premiership Club.

Championship Pre Play-Off - Carrick Rangers v Portadown Tuesday, 30 April 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

Championship Promotion/Relegation Play Offs:

1st Leg - Annagh United v 11th placed Championship club Tuesday, 30 April 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)

2nd Leg - 11th placed Championship club v Annagh United Friday, 3 May 2019 (kick-off: 7.45pm)