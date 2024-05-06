Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The men from the north coast travel to Crusaders this afternoon, with the winners set to receive a six-figure sum by qualifying for next season's Europa Conference League.

McGonigle enjoyed a two-year stint at the Crues between 2019 to 2021, but has since returned to The Showgrounds after spending time at Derry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dungiven native re-joined Oran Kearney's side in the January transfer window and a mixture of new arrivals and players getting back to full fitness has seen Coleraine's results improving in the process.

Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle will hope to guide the Bannsiders into Europe as he travels to former club Crusaders this afternoon

Coleraine would defeat Glentoran in their semi-final whilst Crusaders saw off the challenge of Carrick Rangers on home soil to set-up today's final at Seaview.

"When I came in, the spine of the team was really missing, if you do that to any team they're probably going to struggle," McGonigle said.

"I knew what I was coming back into, we weren't going to win the league but it was all about trying to get into Europe, and this was our most likely way if we didn't win the Irish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That obviously didn't happen so now we look forward to Monday night.

"It's probably going to take more of the same that we produced against Glentoran for us to get a result.

"There are similarities between Crusaders and Glentoran. They get it forward quickly and play off second, so it will be up to us to win those second balls.

"We'll have to work as hard again, keep a good shape and pick them off at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our game management has been very good of late. There have been games when we've been a couple of goals in front and we've been able to shut up shop.

"It seems to be a bit of a trait now and long may it continue."

McGonigle netted two of the Bannsiders' three goals at The Oval on Wednesday night – either side of Lyndon Kane grabbing the other – in a comfortable 3-0 win in the capital.

The final score remarked significant growth for Kearney’s side as they were beaten 6-0 at the same venue back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a professional performance going to The Oval and winning 3-0,” added 28-year-old McGonigle.

"Obviously in my first game back we went there and lost six which was embarrassing.

"We knew it was going to be tough, we know what the Glens are all about, they get the ball forward and play off seconds.

"But I thought our midfield was brilliant picking up the second balls and thankfully we scored at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't often score headers but weirdly the last time I played in a European play-off against the Glens we got beat 2-1 and I scored a header that night as well.

"Obviously 2-0 is well known as a dangerous score line so the third kills it. The way we defended on the night, and probably recently when we've had our full team on the pitch, has been brilliant.