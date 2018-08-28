Everything Rangers fans should know about signing target Eros Grezda

Rangers are set to return to Croatian side NK Osijek to sign winger Eros Grezda having already signed Borna Barisic. Finlay Greig takes a look at the prospective wing signing and compares him to a former Ibrox favourite.

Replacement for Murphy

With Jamie Murphy ruled out for the rest of the season, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted that this squad was looking "a bit thin".

Eros Grezda, however, will beef up Rangers' options in attack and serve as a direct replacement for the winger who scored five goals in 19 appearances last season. Grezda earned a similar return for NK Osijek in the Croatian top tier, racking up five goals in 26 league appearances.

During a three season spell at Lokomotiva Zagreb he managed 14 goals in 59 appearances.

Weiss-a-like

Grezda is capable of playing on both the right and left flanks, though was predominantly deployed on the right during his latest spell with NK Osijek.

The Albanian operates as an inside forward opting to cut inside and take on opponents - last season he made 205 dribbles, the second most in Croatian league, but completed just 66 crosses. Though he prefers to shoot with his right foot, he is also adept with his weaker left.

Some fans will be reminded of former Rangers starlet Vladimir Weiss who boasted similar traits.

Missed out on Rangers

Eros Grezda didn't take to the pitch during Rangers' two legged tie against NK Osijek earlier this Summer.

And it's just as well.

Grezda was outlined as a threat for the Ibrox club by many, including the Scotsman's own Joel Sked who had this to say about the winger:

"Rangers will have to be wary of Albanian international Eros Grezda, if he plays.

"The club’s right winger missed the first round games against Petrocub Hîncești. But he will provide a spark if he does take to the field. When he gets the ball he has one thing on his mind, carrying it forward and taking on the full-back."

Since Rangers' triumph over the Croatian club Grezda has not been included in Osijek's subsequent four fixtures.

Could face Scotland

Scotland's first ever Nations League fixture takes place next month, with Albania set to visit Hampden Park on September 10.

If Grezda returns to fitness he could well feature against Alex McLeish's side, having already earned six international caps.

In his sixth and most recent appearance he scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory over Turkey.

Looks up to Cristiano Ronadlo

Despite being born in modern-day Kosovo, Eros Grezda is supposedly a die-hard Real Madrid supporter and admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's unclear whether the Albanian now has a soft spot for Juventus following the Portuguese's €100m move to Turin.