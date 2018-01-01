Ex-Linfield star Paul Smyth scores on QPR debut

Former Linfield star Paul Smyth found the net and received a standing ovation on his Queens Park Rangers debut.

The ex-Blues favourite made a dream start to 2018 when he fired home what proved to be the match-winning goal as QPR landed a 2-1 against visitors Cardiff City at Loftus Road on New Year's Day.

Smyth burst down the left flank making his way into the box before beating Brian Murphy in the City goal with 72 minutes on the clock.

However, the 20-year-old's afternoon was cut short on 77 minutes when he was forced off due to injury but he received a stranding ovation as he left the field having helped bag three Sky Bet Championship points.

Smyth completed his transfer to the R's for an undisclosed fee in August after delivering several brilliant displays in Linfield's trophy-laden 2016-17 season.

"I know it's a massive step up for me, but it's one I'm relishing," Smyth said. "I'm hungry to do well here. I'll get my head down, work hard and hopefully do enough to impress the manager."