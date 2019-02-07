Ex-Northern Ireland defender Chris Baird calls time on career

Former Northern Ireland defender Chris Baird has announced his retirement from football.

Baird played for Southampton and Fulham in the Premier League under former international boss Lawrie Sanchez and last played for Derby in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Baird said: “After 18 years as a professional, the time has come for me to hang up my boots.

“It has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make to retire from the game I love and that has given me so much.

“Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game in some capacity and I will now look at all the options to see what I can do next after hanging up my boots,” he added.

“Playing in an FA Cup final with Southampton was something I always dreamed of and to reach the Europa League final with Fulham was something that will live with me forever.

“Qualifying and going with Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 is undoubtedly one of the highlights of my career and I am sure it is still talked about by all of the green and white army.”