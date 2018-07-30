Fabio Cardoso leaves Rangers after contract terminated

Steven Gerrard continues to reshape his Rangers squad.
Fabio Cardoso's Rangers career has ended following the mutual termination of his contract.

The Portuguese centre-back was signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha last summer.

Cardoso arrived from Vitoria Setubal for a fee in the region of £1.3 million and signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox club.

Following Caixinha's sacking in October the 24-year-old made just three league appearances.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard pinpointed centre-back as a priority area for strengthening, bringing in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic with the hope of a further arrival in the position.