Fabio Cardoso leaves Rangers after contract terminated

Fabio Cardoso's Rangers career has ended following the mutual termination of his contract.

The Portuguese centre-back was signed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha last summer.

Cardoso arrived from Vitoria Setubal for a fee in the region of £1.3 million and signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox club.

Following Caixinha's sacking in October the 24-year-old made just three league appearances.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard pinpointed centre-back as a priority area for strengthening, bringing in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic with the hope of a further arrival in the position.