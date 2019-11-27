Father of £85m Manchester United target 'visits training ground', Red Devils defender begins talks with European giant, and more

A big-name target of Manchester United has reportedly taken a step closer to joining the Old Trafford side, in today's round-up of Premier League rumours.

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, and Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can land the forward.

According to The Athletic, Haaland's father Alf-Inge has visited Manchester United's Carrington training base, a sure sign that the Red Devil's pursuit of the Norwegian is serious.

Haaland would reportedly cost around £85m to prise away from RB Salzburg, with United keen to land him in the January transfer window.

In other Manchester United news, the Daily Mail report that defender Chris Smalling will open talks with Roma over a permanent deal - Smalling is currently playing on-loan in the Italian capital.

Here are the rest of today's headlines:

Mikel Arteta has been linked with Arsenal and Everton, but Pep Guardiola says that the Spaniard will remain at Manchester City until at least the end of the season. (The Times)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling will open talks with Roma over a permanent deal - Smalling is currently playing on-loan in the Italian capital. (Daily Mail)

Watford may already be considering replacing manager Quique Sánchez Flores, only a few games after hiring him. (Telegraph)

Arsenal fear that their top players may want to leave if they keep Unai Emery on as manager. (Daily Mail)

Marco Silva will stay in charge of Everton for their weekend game with Leicester City. (Sky Sports)

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is interested in Portugese talents Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes. (90min)