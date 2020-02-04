Finn Harps on verge of signing former Derry City captain Barry McNamee

FINN HARPS are on the verge of completing the signing of former Derry City captain, Barry McNamee, the 'Journal' understands.

The Ballybofey club is understood to have won the race for the talented playmaker's signature and are expected to announce his arrival in the coming days.

Fighting off competition from several clubs, particularly Irish League title challengers, Cliftonville, Harps appear to have closed the deal as the Ramelton man is understood to have preferred a move closer to home.

The 27 year-old, who made 241 total appearances during two spells at Derry City since making his debut in 2012, was also offered a new contract at the Brandywell club but preferred to play part-time football.

Derry boss, Declan Devine recently revealed he had given up hope of persuading McNamee to return ahead of the 2020 season, claiming 'it's finished from our point of view'.

The player - who won the FAI Cup with Derry in 2012 - captained the Candy Stripes 35 times but has been a free agent since his contract expired last November.

The former Cork City midfielder will join his brother Tony at Finn Park alongside his former teammate, Adrian Delap who also made the move to Derry's rivals during the close season.

His imminent signing will provide a major boost to Ollie Horgan's side who welcome Sligo Rovers to Ballybofey on the opening day of the season.

And Derry fans won't have too long to wait to see McNamee back in action as Harps visit Brandywell on February 21st.